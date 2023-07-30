One BTS member wanted to take Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ for himself

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS appeared on his bandmate Suga’s drinking show Suchwita to discuss his solo career, his personality and much more. When speaking on his solo track, he revealed: “I got the song, and I loved it.”

But he wasn’t the only member of BTS who absolutely adored the song. Jungkook elaborated on what drew him to the song, explaining that it was because it gave off a much more mature image and following his comment, Suga admitted:

“If I had heard this song, I would’ve done it myself.”

He further joked that he would’ve gone much further to have it: “I’d have been like, ‘Let me do it. I’ll sing it in English.’”





In the same episode, Jungkook admitted that his personality was made up of the personalities of all the other members. “In the way I talk, you can hear all the members. It’s not like I took something, it’s more like I was a sponge that absorbed everything (he became like the members without even realizing it.)”

He added: “I didn’t really think about myself. But sometimes, when I’m talking to other people, the key points you guys talked about pop into my head. I get that feeling.”