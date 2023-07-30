Travis Scott's attorney smells fishy in Houston police report timing

The report release occurred on the Utopia rollout

The Houston Police Department released the Astroworld tragedy report on the same day of the Travis Scott's rollout of the highly-anticipated Utopia album, which led his lawyer to doubt the cops' neutrality.

Kent Schaffer released the statement on Saturday after the report was public on Friday, July 28.

“The timing of the Houston Police Department report’s release, coinciding with the launch of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album, is anything but coincidental,” the lawyer told TMZ.



“Travis Scott and his team were, as anticipated, fully cleared of any wrongdoing associated with the Astroworld tragedy by a grand jury based on the very report released today," he continued.

“It is outrageous that HPD has chosen to resort to tactics that attempt to discredit Travis and his team, casting doubt on how the unfortunate events at Astroworld actually transpired while deflecting blame from their own critical failures.”

“We encourage the Houston PD to make peace with the fact that Travis Scott and his team were found innocent of any wrongdoing and to focus on what really matters – making sure tragedies like Astroworld never occur again under their watch," his attorney concluded.

Earlier, ten people died, and thousands were injured due to a stampede at Scott's 2021 Astroworld concert.