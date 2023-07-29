Meghan Markle's 'real age' revealed

Meghan Markle will officially turn 42 on August 4, 2023, with some media outlets reporting that her birthday is going to be a private affair.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to celebrate her birthday with her husband Prince Harry, two children, her mother Doria and the couple's dogs.

As her birthday approaches, her actual" age is expected to become the topic of discussion online.

Some people, mostly her haters and critics, believe that Meghan Markle is four years older than her official birth date.

If her critics are to believe Meghan Markle would turn 46 this year.

Royal family supporters think that Meghan Markle accidentally revealed her date of birth in court when she was suing a UK newspaper group a couple of years ago.

They claim that Meghan stated in a document that she was two years old when her half-sister Samantha Markle was aged 15 at the time Doria and Meghan moved to the other side of the town.

They believe there is a 13 years gap between Meghan and Samantha.