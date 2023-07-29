Faryal Makhdoom, Amir Khan’s wife, shares cryptic post after sexting controversy

Faryal Makhdoom, Amir Khan’s wife, shares cryptic post after his sexting controversy

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of Amir Khan has shared a cryptic post discussing how being in love is “hard” after her husband sexted another woman. She took to her Instagram page to share multiple stories including several about love.

She came out with her new posts on the same day that her husband released a heartfelt letter to her on her birthday amid the reports that the pair are now separated after he was caught sexting with another person. In her story, she wrote about a relationship with someone who doesn’t make love “hard.”

“Fall in love with someone who doesn't make you think love is hard.”

In a different story, she shared with her followers a poem following a main character who ends up falling in love and shines bright because of it. “Just like a book, I hope the second half writes a perfect tale where all loose ends find their place.”

Along with his tribute to her, Amir attached a sweet picture of them together as they stared into the camera. He captioned it: “Happy birthday Faryal. You deserve the world and more.”

He then shared a similar message in his story, mentioning how he is currently in Dubai. “Since its 12am in Dubai, I want to wish Faryal a happy birthday.”

The pair’s marriage is reportedly facing significant turbulence since MailOnline revealed that he had approached bridal model Sumaira and eventually ended up asking her to send him explicit photos.