Why fans swoon over celebrities: Find here

An NYU psychologist weighs in

Taylor Swift and Beyonce's ongoing tours are putting fans on edge, stadiums overfilled, prices of hotels shot up, and fans pushing their limits to witness a mere glance of their beloved celebrity. So, what drives this obsession?

An NYU Langone psychologist DrYamalis Diaz has an answer. Talking to Fox News Digital, the expert in child adolescent psychology said, "Teens and young adults are at a "very sensitive developmental period.

The identity forms in this development stage, she continued. So attachment to celebrities naturally started to seem "cool," "beautiful," or "popular."

"People essentially value and reinforce these celebrities in the way that teenagers wish people would see them," she added.

"It could be that they want to be like [them] or just want to love this person because of how amazing they are."

Diaz singled out Swift as her pop star persona is "relatable" to the underdog as she pushed them up and is known for being "real."

The psychologist added the fans' and celebrities' connection bond has become stronger with social media.

This bond ultimately, leads fans on different social platforms to look up for any updates on their favourite celebrity.

"That is the reason we're seeing the obsession take over in a much bigger way," she maintained.

"There is this big clash between fans trying to figure out who they are and then having 100% access to their celebrity idols … That's where the obsessive component starts to take over."

The expert said the release of dopamine or 'happy hormones' from the brain had added an extra layer of addiction in fans to their celebrities, especially when something new is uploaded by them on their social media.

"Dopamine also plays a role in how teenagers become so obsessed with certain celebrities because every time they consume information, every time they see a new video, every time they see a new post, every time they go live … their dopamine circuitry is being dinged," she said.

Interestingly, Diaz revealed the brand managers of the celebrities are aware of the fans reaction when it comes to their most-liked celebrities.

So, in a bid to hook them in, the celebrities regularly shared their life moments on the internet.

"They need to keep the little dopamine drip going," adding, "If you go for too long and you're not giving people access to you, the dopamine dries up a little bit, so this is [how] they are making sure fans stay super connected."

Diaz also explained the 'post-concert depression,' "As soon as you hear about the concert, if this is your person, dopamine and adrenaline are starting to rush."

"Then you're getting the tickets. Then you're planning the road trip to the concert and what you're going to wear … And then it's over."

She continued, "And so, your brain starts to deactivate the dopamine and the adrenaline, which results in a post-concert crash."