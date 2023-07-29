Drake mocks Pusha T, Pharrell in new diss track

Drake is throwing his words on long-running rival Pusha T and now on Pharrell, too, in a new song, Meltdown, featured in Travis Scott's latest album Utopia.
Drizzy rapped, "I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss. Give a ** about all of that heritage **. Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis. They not even wearing that ***."
The Canadian rapstar mention of the custom chain worth a whopping $3.3 million was a signal to his previous purchase of the bling that Pharrel put up on auction last year.
Following, the V was linked with the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh, who was replaced by the Happy singer at Louis Vuitton after his death.
Further, the Grammy winner sneered, "You lucky that Vogue was suing. 'Cause I would've been with the Wassas in Paris and ***."
The hip-hop star took a jab at both the 50-year-old and the Mercy rapper as he also referred to his Vogue lawsuit last year.
Drake and Pusha T were set off by the latter's Infrared, which drew the Hotline Bling rapper's Duppy Freestyle response.
However, when the 46-year-old retaliated with The Story of Adidon, the industry's jaws were dropped on the outing of the rapper's then-unknown son, Adonis by the rapper.
Later Pusha doubled down on his unwillingness to continue the feud. But for Drake, it was pretty much ongoing.
