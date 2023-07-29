'Dune: Part 2' will release in 2023: IMAX CEO

'Dune: Part Two' release was speculated to delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond has rejected the recent speculations on Dune: Part Two delay, adding the film will release on time.

Earlier, a Deadline report claimed that gauging the ongoing Hollywood strike of actors, Legendary is mulling pushing ahead the release of Denis Villeneuve to 2024.

The CEO said that after being in the loop with studio bosses, “they certainly told me that the article is not true,” adding: “I feel quite strongly that it’s not going to move.”

The executive added the actors' strike in Hollywood has rendered the lead stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya unable to promote the movie, but he also stressed the risks stand to get higher on opting out of the six-week IMAX run in November.

“With no disrespect to Timothée Chalamet, are you going to be able to make up for losing the six-week IMAX release?” Gelfond questioned.



“Are you going to be made up the cost of capital and carrying it for a year? Are you going to move it to an uncertain year when you have no idea what’s going to be put against you when they have virtually no competition right now in the marketplace? It doesn’t really make any sense.”