Leonardo DiCaprio risks angering Brazilians

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is likely to receive backlash for praising Brazilian president Lula da Silva.

Taking to his Instagram stories the actor shared an article which said, "The rate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has fallen significantly since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office in June 2023."

Leo is expected to receive backlash from Lula's opponents over his Instagram post.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro criticized Leo, who is also a renowned environmentalist, over his social media post last year.

In his post the actor urged Brazilian youth to register to vote in the country's elections -- implying they should vote against the far-right president.

The Hollywood star had posted a message saying that "Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

"What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet," he said, adding a link with more information on how to register to vote in the upcoming poll.

Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized by environmentalist groups, responded with irony.

"Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections," Bolsonaro tweeted in English.

"Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest."