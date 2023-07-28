Jamie Lee Curtis introduces graphic novel 'Mother Nature' on climate crisis

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about her highly anticipated graphic novel titled Mother Nature, where she sheds light on the damaging impact of human civilization on Earth.
In her interview with PEOPLE, she reveals that at19 years old, she envisioned a screenplay exploring an existential climate crisis, contemplating the repercussions of Mother Nature retaliating against humanity.
Following her recent acquisition of a Karl Stevens illustration for her filmmaker husband, Christopher Guest, a conversation with the artist spurred the transformation of her screenplay into a gripping graphic novel.
“Karl said, ‘That’s a graphic novel,’ she recalls. “And ‘graphic’ is how we would describe the violence against the universe that has been perpetrated by humans. It's graphic violence. And the graphic part of the book, by the way, is all mine. As it turns out, I have a very dark imagination, with a capital V and capital D.”
With the creative input of co-writer Russell Goldman, Curtis steered the story toward a maternal perspective, embracing the significance of "mommy knows best."
“He really took the story in a different way, and reminded me that the story is called Mother Nature. And maybe it's time to acknowledge that mommy knows best,” she said.
Despite her distaste for fear, Curtis candidly confesses her profound apprehension about the current climate crisis. "But getting scared gets my attention," she says.
Through Mother Nature, Curtis endeavors to motivate readers to make small yet consequential decisions in favor of the environment
