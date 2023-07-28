Taylor Swift's fans cause earthquake-like seismic activity during Lumen Field concert

Taylor Swift fans have created an earthquake of 2.3 magnitude. As it was generated by the activity of Taylor Swift fans, it is now being called Swift Quakes.



Taylor Swift was recently on her Eras Tour and her concert in Seattle saw record attendance by her fans and their dance generated a seismic activity of 2.3 magnitude, reports CNN.

The earthquake was observed by a geology professor at Western Washington University.

According to People magazine, Professor Caplan-Auerbach said, "After comparing the data from both nights of the concert, I clearly saw the same pattern of signals and upon overlaying on top of each other, they appeared to be identical."

Caplan-Auerbach pointed out that there was some kind of Beast Quakes in 2011 when the Seattle Seahawks went wild over Marshawn Lynch's incredible touchdown during the NFC wildcard game against the New Orleans Saints.

She revealed the Swift Quakes caused double shaking as compared to Beast Quakes.

The professor added that the main difference between Beast and Swiftie quakes for the duration of shaking because a concert goes longer than cheering after a touchdown in an NFL game.

Caplan-Auerbach said that she collected almost 10 hours of data from the concert adding that the music, people, speakers and beat produces energy that can drive into the ground and shake it.