Margot Robbie shows off yet another shocking skill

Margot Robbie has taken her fans by surprise once again as a new picture shows yet another surprising skill mastered by the actress. The photo shows her staring into the camera as she stands next to personal trainer David Higgins in front of a whiteboard.

The whiteboard showed in ascending order a list of people who had held a plank for the longest period of time. The plank is a move where one had to hold their body parallel to the floor, putting the majority of the weight on their hands or their forearms.

The person on the whiteboard who had managed to hold the plank for the longest time was of course, David but fans were surprised to see that Margot Robbie came close in second place with an impressive record of four minutes and ten seconds.

The Australia-born star managed to beat out her Barbie co-stars including Ryan Gosling, Hari Nef as well as her husband Tom Ackerley. Fans soon took to social media to express their awe at the achievement with one fan writing: “What can she not do?” while another added: “I know she'd run a Pilates studio in the Sunshine Coast like it was the navy.”

Her achievement comes after Barbie made waves at the box office in Australia, making an impressive $21.5 million in its opening weekend. The Greta Gerwif flick has already achieved the biggest opening weekend of any film this year so far.

It went on to beat Avengers: Endgame by grossing $11.1 million on Saturday, which makes it the biggest Saturday opening in Australian box office history.