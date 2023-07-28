Call of Duty's 50th anniversary celebration features Nicki Minaj as operator

Nicki Minaj's exciting collaboration with the popular video game series, Call of Duty, was revealed on Instagram recently. In a preview shared on the game's official account, fans got a glimpse of Minaj's operator character for the upcoming season of Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

In the Instagram post, Call of Duty wrote, "Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty," alongside an image of Minaj's character. The rapper's operator character donned a stunning outfit, featuring a shiny pink halter bodysuit with a silver neckline that accentuated her cleavage.

Additional accessories included silver earrings, a necklace, a silver ring, a ring with a large black stone, and a silver belt. To complete her all-pink look, her long hair was straightened and dyed hot pink, complementing her fresh manicure with black-colored nail polish.



The character was portrayed holding a bright pink war rifle, ready for action. This upcoming season marks a significant milestone for Call of Duty, as Minaj becomes their first-ever female operator with a self-named character.

Minaj shared the excitement on her Instagram stories, reposting Call of Duty's preview on July 27. She also took to Twitter to respond to the game franchise's tweet, further expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration.

According to Call of Duty's website, Minaj's operator character will have her very own Store Bundle, catering to players who enjoy various game modes, including Battle Royale, DMZ, Multiplayer, and Special Ops.

The collaboration with Minaj is part of Call of Duty's celebration of hip hop's 50th anniversary, set to take place on August 11. Alongside Minaj, other renowned rappers like Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage will also join the game as operator characters, making it a much-anticipated event for fans of both the game series and the hip hop genre.