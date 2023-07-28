Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix lives together but refuse to 'talk'

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval has not exchanged words with each other since 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

The divide between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval widened so much that the pair lived under the same roof but are not on talking terms since the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion episode on 23 March.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old has not “directly” talked to her bitter ex since the episode.

The sources revealed that the former couple continues to live in the same house but has been “communicating through other people” for the last four months.

The exclusive report also added Madix is refusing to shoot scenes with Sandoval after his scandalous affair with her friend Raquel Leviss.

Quoting well-placed sources, the blonde-haired has repeatedly maintained that she is “just not interested in talking to the guy.”

Earlier, co-star Lala Kent confirmed the exes had not yet shared the screen.

“From what I’ve heard, they have not,” she told Amazon Live.

“We have a few weeks left, I believe, so we’ll see what happens.”

Beginning in May, the shooting for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is planned to complete in September.