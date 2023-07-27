Fans are ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie greet each other

Fans of the K-pop group BTS and Blackpink are ecstatic after a video is revealed which shows Jennie and Jungkook greeting each other. Earlier this same year, Jennie partnered with Calvin Klein for a special project named Jennie for Calvin Klein.

“Meet our most iconic essentials, refreshed and redefined in our first capsule collection with global icon and superstar, Jennie. Focused on underwear, denim, and apparel, this collection views Calvin Klein’s classics through Jennie’s eyes.”

They also teamed up to throw a party which featured a guest list full of stars including Jungkook and Rowoon from SF9. A never seen before video now shows Jennie, who acted as a host for the event, greeting Jungkook after he arrived before moving ahead.

Fans grew excited after seeing the video between the two Calvin Klein ambassadors with one fan writing: “WE FINALLY GOT THAT VIDEO OF JENNIE & JUNGKOOK TALKING TO EACHOTHER AT THE CALVIN KLEIN EVENT IN SEOUL! LOOK! WE WON ARMYBLINKS!” while another added: “NO WAY, who was hiding this for so looong, we finally got jennie & jungkook talking at the "jennie for ck launch event" !!!”