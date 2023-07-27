Kim Kardashian delighted to embrace single life after turbulent breakup period

Kim Kardashian, after going through her divorce from Kanye West and her breakup with Pete Davidson, expressed her contentment with being single during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians.

“This season has been a lot,” Kim, aged 42, said. "This season has been a lot. “And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!”

During the Christmas celebration preparations, Kim, who is a mother of four, pondered on the impact of external forces on her life.

She mentioned in a confessional interview that she still believes in Santa because of the magic it represents. Kim believes that magic has played a role in the many miraculous occurrences in her life, often leaving people wondering how she achieved certain things.

Throughout season 3, Kim's divorce from Kanye was finalized, and she also reflected on her past relationship with Pete, which came to an end.

"I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK,” Kim candidly told her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick in the season 3 premiere, stating that breakups are not her favorite experience.

She admitted feeling a lot of guilt after ending things with Pete, as he had to endure difficulties due to her previous relationship with Kanye. The rapper's actions took a toll on Kim as well, especially his online attacks with antisemitic content.

Although Kim hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since the show wrapped up filming, there were speculations when she was seen talking to former NFL star Tom Brady at Michael Rubin's White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend. However, Rubin clarified that they are "just friends."