Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed amid ‘growing lack of relevancy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are losing out on their popularity as they were ditched in favour of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and even King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Beano, a popular British comic magazine, celebrated its 85 years of publication while also snubbing the Sussexes in the process.

The magazine had released its ‘special edition’ in light of its milestone achievement and its cover featured many famous faces including King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as William and Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were noticeably missing while caricatures other stars were included such as Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Kate Bush to name a few.

According to Reilly Sullivan of Sky News Australia, the snub may seem ‘minor’ but the “omission points to a growing lack of relevancy” of the Sussexes following “the high-profile cancellation of their Spotify contract and declining popularity in the United States.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have recently been a target of explosive coverage regarding the rumours about their alleged split which reached fever pitch after their Spotify deal collapsed.

There has also been speculation that Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, led to Meghan venturing on a solo career path. The Duchess reportedly regrets not having intervened in the memoir.

Moreover, the couple is also in the midst of rumours that they are going on a “trial separation” in a bid to mend their relationship.

Recently, royal commentator Nile Gardiner told the Daily Express that he believes the couple are currently laying low as they have grown increasingly unpopular in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The Montecito empire is crumbling into the ground,” he said. “It is not surprising we haven’t heard much from either of them in recent months because they have become hugely unpopular figures on both sides of the Atlantic.”