Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s alleged feud still not over?

It seems that there is still some lingering bitterness left between the once very close friends, Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa.

Raisa had been friends with Gomez since 2007 and the two even lived together at one point. In 2017, the How I Met Your Father actress famously donated her kidney to the Calm Down singer after her lupus rendered it necessary that she receive an organ transplant.

While the two had been close over the years, the alleged feud between the two started after Gomez made a comment during an interview with the Rolling Stone in November 2022, where she stated that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”

At the time, Francia simply responded, “interesting” in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. But when a TikToker theorised about the drama, Gomez commented in to say, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Now, in a bid to put the feud rumours to rest, the Only Murders in the Building actress, who just rang in her 31st birthday, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of images alongside a caption to mark Raisa’s 35th birthday.

In all three images, the two pals look super close. One of the images show them, looking at one another while they’re grinning and toasting with champagne flutes. In another they pose with their arms wrapped around each other and the last image is of them posing at a formal event.



However, while Gomez posted a sweet birthday tribute to Raisa, the actress is still unfollowing the musician and has not responded to her post.

Meanwhile, Raisa posted glimpses into her birthday celebrations on her IG which did not feature Gomez anywhere.