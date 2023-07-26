Rihanna's fashionable pregnancy look stuns fans

Rihanna puts on a stylish baby bump display as she walks through a car park in LA.



As the due date nears, Rihanna has been continuously trying to keep her baby bump the most stylish. She is expecting her second child.

The Umbrella singer revealed the news of her pregnancy in the most iconic way possible. She unveiled her growing baby bump during a performance at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, leaving fans stunned.

The singer is ready to welcome her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rockey.

Rihanna was spotted walking towards a car park in Los Angeles with her rapper boyfriend, 34-year-old Rocky looking really cool.

According to Metro, pregnant Rihanna, 35, showed her baby bump while rocking in a white Rage Against The Machine T-Shirt and folded the band around her bump.

She carried a bejewelled black bag and covered her eyes with black sunglasses. The singer paired her top with baggy, embossed jeans.

Rihanna was seen clutching onto a red solo cup and she kept her jeans unbuttoned, prioritizing her comfort while walking through the car park.

Her boyfriend rocked in a long-sleeve patterned shirt pairing it with camouflage trousers.

The couple already shares a son, RZA, whom they welcomed in summer last year.

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna hailed motherhood saying, "It's everything, you really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."



Rihanna hasn't shared details about her upcoming child or her due date.