‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky calls out Travis Scott in new diss song

A$AP Rocky throws shade at Rihanna's rumored ex Travis Scott with new song 'Taylor Swift'

Over the weekend, American rapper A$AP Rocky unveiled some new music from his upcoming album "Don't De Dumb" at Rolling Loud Miami.

While performing a track named Taylor Swift, he appeared to take a shot at an unnamed rival, boasting about stealing their "b*tch" as revenge for copying his style.

In the song, Rocky raps, "First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/ Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense."

Fans have taken this as a direct jab at Travis Scott, who has been accused of borrowing his drugged-out sound and fashion-forward style from Pretty Flacko in the past.

There were also fans who speculated that A$AP Rocky's jabs on Taylor Swift may have been aimed at Chris Brown, who was in a relationship with Rihanna between 2007 and 2009 before physically assaulting her and ending their relationship.

It's worth noting that Rocky appeared to diss Brown on his 2022 single D.M.B., rapping, "I don’t beat my bitch, I need my bitch."

On the other hand, some fans believed that Rocky was targeting Drake, who has openly expressed his admiration for Rihanna in the past.

At the 2016 MTV VMAs, while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award, Drake admitted that Rihanna was someone he had been in love with since he was 22 years old.

When Rihanna announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last year, Drake unfollowed both artists on Instagram, which made some fans believe that he was not happy with the news.