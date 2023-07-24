Doja Cat rocks with tattoo of eight-legged creation on the back of her head

Doja Cat rocks with a tattoo of eight-legged creation on the back of her head

Doja Cat, an acclaimed singer, recently showed off her bold hair transition in an Instagram post. She flaunted her freshly gotten pink-dyed buzz cut and an eight-legged creature's tattoo on the back of her head.

This isn't the first bold transition that Doja has undergone. She previously shaved her head off during streaming live on Instagram last year.

Doja Cat shaves her head during a live stream on Instagram

The Grammy-winner singer credited a Los Angeles-based artist Jackie Bieber for the tattoo on the back of her head, who reportedly had help from Dennis Rodman and Dior.

The Say No singer also got a massive eight-legged creation, a spider, on the back of her head.

The beast on the back of the singer's head has garnered a lot of attention on social media, and netizens have given mixed reactions to it, reports Pagesix.

One comment that was getting popular as many people liked it read, "You got serious issues."



Another netizen recalled the time when she was crying because of seeing a spider on live, adding, "Now it's on her head."

Another expressed that she is occupied by the devil and ain't coming back.

Some of her fans supported her action and defended her in their comments. One fan wrote, "You all - she's just alternative. She didn't sell her soul (crying emoji)."

Another stated, "The hair and the back tattoo are so SICK." A third quipped, "Doja is definitely going to be in the next Spider-Man movie."

The 27-year-old singer has never shied away from polarizing beauty moments.