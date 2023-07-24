Margot Robbie opens up about not kissing Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Barbie's lead actress Margot Robbie opened up about being unable to fully kiss his co-star Ryan Gosling in the movie.



Margot and Ryan, featured as Barbie and Ken, respectively, plays a couple in the movie, which was released on Friday.

In an interview with People magazine, the actress said that her female friends teased her as they discovered that Margot couldn't properly kiss his partner in the movie Ryan Gosling.

When asked by the interviewer if she feels happy for not having to kiss Gosling fully in the movie, she said, "Uh, no! That didn't feel like a win for me."

She stated, "All of my girlfriends were like, you did a whole movie with Ryan, and you don't kiss? Adding that, they teased her, saying, "What's wrong with you?"

Margot, who also acted as a producer on the film, added, "My friends said we thought you were in charge on this one! and I was like, I know but I can't check that off."

According to Hindustan Times, the film's premise reads, "Barbie and Ken gets expelled from utopian Barbie land, and then they go on a journey of self discovery to the real world."



Several other stars, including Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrel, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, were featured in the Barbie movie.

