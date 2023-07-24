Meghan Markle shifting to new Malibu home after Montecito sale?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly on the hunt for a new home in the heart of Malibu already.

Insights into the couple's hunt has been brought to light by an inside source that is well-placed within teh couple's circle.

This insider in question broke it all down during their interviews with Express UK.



They were quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest.”

“They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there. And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid.”

“It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy.”

“Meghan has friends who live in the area and she likes spots like Soho House.”

“Certainly Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at many major parties and would be desired guests.”

The same source later went on to reference the difference between life in California and Malibu, because while “homeschooling may be the norm” for wealthier families in Cali, Malibu families rather prefer “to enjoy normal schools.”

So it’s rather evident that “the Sussexes have decisions to make soon regarding their children’s schooling as Archie turns five next year.”