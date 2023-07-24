'American Sussex squad' formed to support Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans have reportedly formed a group called “American Sussex squad” in support of the Sussexes amid their split rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked split rumours after their exit from Spotify. The fans have come to the defense of the couple.



After the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, speculation started that Meghan and Harry, who married in 2018, could not be as solid as they once were.

It is also being reported that the couple does not spend much time together as they are conflicting with each other on many important issues and allegedly parting ways.

According to Entertainment Tonight, King Charles III's younger son Harry had gotten a hotel room for space and time away from the former Suits star.

Kati Nicholl, author of The New Royals, told the outlet: “My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.”

Last week, another media outlet added fuel to the fire, reporting the two are "taking time apart", adding that "they’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world."

Meanwhile, a separate source told Page Six that Meghan and Harry are still together and happily married.

While the false narratives continue to surround the Sussexes, with some fans are shooting down the speculation on social media, with one writing: "Please know that I‘m a big fan of Meghan since her Suits time and of Prince Harry since his early years. My mother was a fan of his mom as I am. I joined Twitter only in January bc I was looking for a way to defend and support them. It‘s so good to know that we are not alone."

While, some Twitter users formed a group called “American Sussex squad” in support of the Sussexes.

One die-hard fan of the couple wrote: "American Sussex squad stand for Harry and Meghan only, nobody cares about the rest of those drab castle dwellers on that salty island."

Another responded as commenting: "This is why I stand Harry and Meghan. The nastiest, most connected, powerful people and institutions are doing all they can to end them. But H & M are still standing. Would you be?"