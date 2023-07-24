Prince George self learning after Queen’s death?

Prince George is reportedly training himself to take over his destined royal role.
The confident young Prince has become sensible and mature after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Commentator Gertrude Daly of Gert's Royals told the Daily Star: "Prince George seems very confident. When he was little he was more shy, and a little overwhelmed by everything at official engagements.
Now, George seems to know what he is doing and what is expected. For example, He doesn't need to be prompted to shake someone's hand
“I think Queen Elizabeth's death and the change in reign has made him very aware of [his future]," she added.”
"Being old enough to see his father and grandfather's changing roles in this new reign will help George to understand his future role.”
