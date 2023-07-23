Fans pay tribute to 'Vince Hill' as he leaves a lasting musical imprint

Vince Hill died peacefully at his home on July 22, 2023. Fans are devasted by the death of the musical legend who created his hit version of Edelweiss.

Taking to Twitter, the singer's family posted the news of his death, saying that Vince passed away peacefully at his home on Friday.

The post heaping praise on his musical legacy read, "Sadly, we have to share the news none of us want to hear. We are very sorry to have to tell you that Vince has left us."

The statement continued, "He passed peacefully at home. Vince created a musical legacy... His tunes will remain forever in our hearts. Here's to you, V... you bloody legend xxx."

According to Dailymail, fans and followers quickly flooded the post with their tributes for the veteran musician. One of the fans wrote, "Another great sadly gone. RIP, Vince Hill."

Another penned, "Died at the age of 86, somebody who made music for past seven decades. That's a pretty good legacy."

Another added, "My thoughts are with Vince's friends and family. The legend has left us with a whole catalogue of music to enjoy. His compositions, collaborations, covers and TV themes."

He expressed delight in seeing the legend alive with her mum, adding that Vince was her mum's favourite.

Vince's friend, Les Dennis, added, "I cried after hearing the news. A brilliant on stage artist and a lovely man he was."

Singer Lyn Paul added, "RIP Vince. One of the nicest guys I got a chance to work with."

Vince Hill produced several hits, including Look Around, The Rivers Run Dry, Doesn't Anybody Know My Name and Daydream.