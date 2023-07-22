Tom Brady had trouble choosing between Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski at same party

Tom Brady, who knows he is one of the most eligible bachelors in town following divorce from Gisele Bündchen, had a hard time choosing between Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski at a party.

According to In Touch Weekly, the NFL player flirted with both, the reality TV star and the model, at the star-studded Fourth of July bash hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin.

However, despite flirting and dancing with the beauties, the athlete has no interest in starting a new relationship with either of them so soon after his divorce.

The handsome hunk is “living it up,” the source said, adding, he “has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Speaking of what went on during the party, insider said “all eyes were on Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian” even though the place was full of celebrities.”

“She looked hot and definitely turned his head,” the source said of The Kardashians star before noting that Brady’s attention was diverted the moment Ratajkowski walked in.

“At one point, she was dancing seductively in front of him,” the source said adding that Brady was “torn between both women throughout the night.”

“Everyone was wondering: Which one will he choose?” the insider noted.

But he was seen with EmRata mostly throughout the night. “He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation,” the insider said.