'Always want Pakistan and US to be friends': Senator Michael McCaul

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (left) shakes hand with Pakistan Ambassador to US Masood Khan in Washington. — Radio Pakistan

Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, hoped the economic alliance between Pakistan and the US would bring the two countries closer to each other.



He made these comments while speaking to journalists after attending a barbeque reception and mango festival, hosted by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during which the two discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US ties.

McCaul said the more trade and economic investment the two nations can have together, the closer their ties will be. He added that the US and Pakistan have a security alliance, a security partnership, but also need to have an economic alliance and that would draw them together.



The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said we always want Pakistan and US to be friends.

Referring to Afghanistan, the issue of refugees and the menace of terrorism, the American politician said it is in our best interests to have a strong alliance and be strong partners with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US is responsible for oversight and legislation relating to foreign assistance; national security developments affecting foreign policy; strategic planning and agreements; as well as arms control and disarmament issues.

It also oversees the United States Agency for International Development; the Foreign Assistance Act; public diplomacy, including international communication, information policy, international education, and cultural programs; and other important matters.