Lana Del Rey leaves fans puzzled as she is spotted working a shift at Waffle House

Lana Del Rey has taken to moonlighting as a waitress at Waffle House in a surprising turn of events

Lana Del Rey caused bewilderment among her fans on Thursday when she was spotted working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama.

Social media posts featured pictures of the Summertime Sadness singer wearing a complete Waffle House uniform with a name tag that identified her as "Lana," as she brewed coffee behind the counter.

Furthermore, a viral video clip showed her politely asking a customer not to film another person without their consent.

“Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission,” she says after handing a customer their order. She then took out her phone from her pocket and walked to the back of the restaurant as someone else in the background was heard saying, "What is bubba?"

The reason for Del Rey's visit to the Waffle House remains unclear, and fans are left to speculate on various fan forums. Some suggest that she may be shooting a new music video or using the opportunity as a publicity stunt for her upcoming songs.

Some fans have also joked that she might be considering a career change and exploring the world of fast food.

According to AL.com, Lana Del Rey doesn't seem to be in Alabama to work on new music.

It's possible that the visit could be linked to a song from her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

In her song Paris, Texas, she sings: "I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama."