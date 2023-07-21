Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt weighs in on Hollywood prejudice against female stars

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt has recently weighed in on Hollywood prejudice against female stars, considering them “too ambitious”.



Speaking to The Guardian, The Devil Wears Prada actress said, “I think there is still a pressure to be likeable, and sort of warm and understood, and men are not held to that same standard.”

The Edge of Tomorrow star continued, “No one cared if Leonardo DiCaprio was likeable in The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Addressing women being “forthright”, the Sicario actress explained, “Yes, but I could equally generalise and say a lot of women tend to try to dance around things because we're not often given a platform to speak honestly.”

“Or you’re considered too ambitious or emotional if someone appears to be speaking their mind with spirited opinion,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily also clarified she’s “not quitting Hollywood”.

“Just taking a little bit of downtime,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Blunt will next be seen in Pain Hustlers opposite Chris Evans and Andy Garcia as well as The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling.