Emily Blunt opens up about her initial casting process for Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt has recently opened up on how John Krasinski’s elevator ride with Christopher Nolan helped the actress casting in Oppenheimer.



Speaking to E! News, Blunt revealed that Christopher Nolan visited her apartment to meet Matt Damon to cast him in the biographical thriller.

However, Nolan didn’t because “he didn’t want to seem like he was only going to one building to cast the entire movie”.

The Devil Wears Prada remarked that Nolan “bumped into John in the elevator”.

Blunt remembered Nolan telling Krasinski, “I was about to come to you for the part, but I didn't want it to be offensive. ‘Oh, by the way, while you're here, give this to your wife’.”

On the other hand, Nolan also explained why he wanted to work with Blunt “for a long time”.

The movie-maker told the outlet that he “pictured Emily as Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is played onscreen by Cillian Murphy”.

“I have met her a couple of times over the years, and I really felt like she would connect with this character,” stated Nolan.

The director added, “Kitty Oppenheimer is a very, very complicated person. And Emily, just as one of the great actors of her generation, is just able to tap into all of the things that are so marvellously challenging about this person and about the relationship with Oppenheimer.”