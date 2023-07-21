John Boyega continues to 'attack 'Star Wars'

But John Boyega also is a 'massive fan of Star Wars'

John Boyega called a spade a spade when he dubbed Star Wars: The Last Jedi the "worst" in his trilogy.

In a recent appearance on Hot Ones, the British actor was asked to list his galaxy far, far away franchise movies from best to worst.

Boyega wasted no time, “‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is most definitely the best,” Boyega answered. “Second, for me, comes [‘The Rise of Skywalker’]. The worst – in the most respectful sense – is [‘The Last Jedi’]. But they’re all lovely.”

The 31-year-old was vocal about the sci-fi franchise for quite some time.

In 2020, he told GQ, “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up."

And the actor has not regretted an iota of his onslaught on the studio.

Talking to Esquire recently, he said, “I’m surprised actors before hadn’t said anything,” adding, “Cause that’s what creates the whole taboo of it all… I’m just glad now that the conversations are being had on a mass level, so it doesn’t feel like one actor is a rebel against the system.”

Boyega, however, added he is still a “massive, massive” Star Wars fan.

“I still am in love with it. I bloody love it,” the actor told Total Film earlier this year.