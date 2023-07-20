Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage is a ‘casualty’: ‘In a trial separation’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly considered a trial separation to ‘figure things out’.

These allegations and insights into the couple’s relationship and the inner workings of their household have been shared by an inside source.

This inside source in question cited the reason for the alleged trial separation by saying, “he needs to go find himself.”



In the eyes of the source, the only way to achieve that is by a trial separation given their growing differences.

According to OK, they were even quoted saying, “A trial separation may be the only way they can resolve their differences and go forward stronger than ever.”

Claims surrounding their marriage becoming a casualty has come despite the same insider admitting that the duo is still “in love”.

While inside Montecito the couple may be making it work insiders warn, “their marriage and public image have been adversely impacted by nasty fights with his family and the ongoing feud with their family.”

Everything has come in response to Ms Angela Levin’s warnings about the couple’s inevitable divorce and how she’s ‘certain’ things will end ‘slowly but badly’.