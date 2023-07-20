Jennifer Lopez becomes upset as she gets LOCKED OUT of her fitness gym

Jennifer Lopez appeared in a cranky mood while out for a workout session.

The Shotgun Wedding star who is a fitness freak and works hard on her mental health and physical fitness caught in a miserable situation as she found herself locked out of a fitness studio on Wednesday after she rolled up for a workout session.

The 53-year-old was seen knocking on the black-tinted door of her favourite Tracy Anderson gym in Los Angeles after failing to get in.

The Mother actress leaned back against the wall as she waited for access. Eventually, she was let in.

When she emerged after the class some time later, she appeared to be in a rather cranky mood and even dropped an F-bomb while making her swift exit.

This comes after the Shotgun Wedding actress spoke to UsWeekly about how moving her body helps her keep a positive mental attitude.

'It's no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,' the mother to twins Max and Emme said.