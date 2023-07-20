WhatsApp 'disruption' resolved

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Meta said Thursday that the messaging platform, WhatsApp, had been restored after an hours-long outage, which affected thousands of users globally, including Pakistan.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the messaging platform suffered outages at around 1:00am in Pakistan, and the users could not use the services for at least an hour.

The number of users who reported troubles in the South Asian nation was fewer than those globally, as the outage occurred late at night.

"We're back, happy chatting!" the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet.

The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions "receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp," according to Meta's status dashboard.

Nearly 6,000 users registered complaints with the tracking website, which monitors outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom, 37,000 in the US, and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India.