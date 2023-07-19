Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides through red light

Daniel Craig flouts traffic rules, rides through the red light

James Bond actor, Daniel Craig, made the news for breaking traffic laws by riding through a red traffic light in London.

He was cycling through Hampstead in North London, wearing a helmet and sunglasses.

Daniel paired a white T-shirt with Khaki shorts, showing off his toned legs.

Daniel Craig placed his headphones neatly in his ear underneath his black helmet, reports Mirror.

The UK laws state everyone using a vehicle, including cyclists, must stop at red traffic lights.

The highway code state that at traffic light junctions and cycle-only crossings with traffic lights, the cyclist must never cross the stop line when the traffic lines are red.

