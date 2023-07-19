Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E Jean Carroll case

This merged picture shows former US President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll. — AFP/File

A federal judge has denied former US President Donald Trump's request to have a second trial after a federal jury convicted him guilty of defamation and sexual abuse of author E. Jean Carroll.

In June, Trump requested a retrial in Carroll's civil case or a reduction in the $5 million in damages the jury had determined to be appropriate, a decision that Trump's attorneys deemed "grossly excessive."

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Trump's justifications for requesting a new trial were "unpersuasive" and that he had failed to establish that the jury's verdict on May 9 was an injustice.

"The jury's unanimous verdict in [the case] was almost entirely in favour of Ms Carroll," Kaplan wrote.

Carroll accused Donald Trump of groping her during a chance encounter in a department store changing room in the middle of the 1990s and defaming her after she revealed the incident to the public in 2019.

Since the jury did not find Trump responsible for the rape, the $2 million component of the damages verdict, according to Trump's legal team, was excessive.

Nevertheless, the court disapproved, writing in its decision that "the definition of rape in the New York Penal Law is far narrower than the meaning of 'rape' in common modern parlance."

According to CBS, Donald Trump denies assaulting Carroll, claiming her story was fabricated. The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse but did not find her rape liability.

"The finding that Ms Carroll failed to prove that she was 'raped' within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr Trump 'raped' her as many people commonly understand the word "rape," Kaplan wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys claim $2.7 million compensatory damages for defamation were based on "speculation" and punitive damages were awarded "without due process."

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll who is not related to the judge, said in a statement that Carroll "looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her," CBS reported.

Despite the developments in his case, Donald Trump has likewise challenged the decision and religiously denies the accusations while Carroll submitted an amendment to a different, earlier-filed defamation complaint, asking for at least $10 million in additional damages.

She asserted that Trump's remarks during a live town hall the day after the jury found him accountable were likewise derogatory.