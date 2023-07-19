Florence Pugh reveals buzzcut symbolizes ‘vanity out of picture’

Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh has recently revealed buzzcut symbolizes taking “vanity out of the picture” in the industry.



In a new interview with DailyMail, Pugh, who first debuted the short hairdo on 2023 Met Gala red carpet, explained why she decided to go for buzzcut.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” said the Little Women actress.

Pugh noted, “Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that.”

The Lady Macbeth star explained, “Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.”

“Vanity is gone,” asserted the Black Widow actress.

However, Pugh added, “The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

The actress told the outlet that from the “beginning” of her career, “I was always fighting to control my image”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pugh opened up that she preferred minimal makeup to connect with audiences.

“It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable,” she added.