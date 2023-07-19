Mindy Kaling declines addressing her weight loss journey: Here’s why

Mindy Kaling has recently declined answering about her weight loss journey questions.



Speaking to Allure magazine, The Office alum opened up on why she won’t answer question about weight loss anymore.

When asked if she had anything to say to people who felt they’ve lost “an ally” after shedding a significant amount of weight last year.

The Mindy Project responded, “It isn’t super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analysed.”

The question came after fans believed that the actress and producer had reportedly used Ozempic for weight loss.

“So, I think I’m just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally,” she added.

Mindy, who is a mother-of-two, earlier explained how she lost weight, however, she shut down rumours about using any sort of medication to lose weight.

Back in 2022, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, “I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.

“I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it,” she disclosed.