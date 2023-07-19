Kate Middleton makes a secret contact with Prince Harry, leaves Meghan Markle ‘furious’

Kate Middleton makes secret contact with Prince Harry, leaves Meghan Markle ‘furious’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly made a secret contact with Prince Harry, leaving Meghan Markle ‘furious’ amid their separation rumours.



GB News reported, citing an insider, Kate Middleton has reached out to Prince Harry amid his rift rumours with the Duchess of Sussex.

An insider told GB News that Kate Middleton feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse with so little contact between them.

The sources said the Princess of Wales ‘blames’ Meghan for it almost entirely and ‘the longer it goes on the more it upsets and frustrates her’.

"But Meghan is furious and thinks Kate has no right getting involved in her marriage.”

There were also reports Prince Harry had also reached out to his estranged brother Prince William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in the United States.

Meghan was aware about Harry and William’s secret contact.

The claims come amid rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is on the rocks.

It may also be noted here that Kate Middleton and Meghan are not currently on speaking terms as the Princess of Wales blames the Duchess for current frosty relationship between Harry and the royal family.