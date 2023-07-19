Imran to be tried for ‘harming national interest through cypher drama’: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is addressing a press conference in Islamabad in this still taken from a video on July 19, Wednesday. — GeoNews/YouTube

Following the emergence of confessional statement against former prime minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the former would be booked for “damaging national interest” by using cypher for vested interest.



“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions through cypher conspiracy. He should be punished for staging the drama,” the interior minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

His presser came shortly after the ex-principal secretary in a statement, termed the US cypher a "conspiracy" manipulated by the deposed premier — who was removed from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year — “to create a narrative against the establishment and opposition," Geo News has learnt.

Imran, in a public gathering of PTI workers on March 27, 2022, pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming that it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.



In response to the development, Imran termed Azam an "honest man" and said he would not believe the statement until he heard the bureaucrat saying it himself.

Azam, who has been "missing" since last month, has recorded his statement under CrPC 164 before a magistrate, the sources added, with no information on his whereabouts.

Sanaullah said former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was fully involved in concocting the cypher narrative.

The cypher drama was cooked up by the then-ruling party to achieve their vested interests, he added.

Referring to today’s former principal secretary statement, the security czar said the confessional statement confirmed that making confidential state document public was a crime. “If he [Imran Khan] can sacrifice the national interest for personal gains then he can do anything.”

He went on to say that the cypher conspiracy made it clear that May 9 incident was the continuation of the same plot.

Sanaullah said the former PM’s confessional statement against Imran was a charge sheet against him.

“PTI chairman will be held accountable for this crime. This is a matter of national interest,” the interior minister added.

Sanaullah said a case will be registered against the PTI chief following his former principal secretary’s confessional statement and a state will become a complainant in the matter.

“This case will be sent to a special court,” he added.