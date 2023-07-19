 
close
Wednesday July 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ferne McCann gives interesting update about her newborn

Ferne has revealed the sweet meaning behind her newborn

By Web Desk
July 19, 2023
Ferne McCann gives interesting update about her newborn
Ferne McCann gives interesting update about her newborn

Ferne McCann is sharing a sweet update about her newborn.

The former TOWIE star,31, has recently welcomed a baby girl into the world with her businessman fiancé Lorri Haines, 31,

As of now, Ferne has revealed the sweet meaning behind her newborn Finty's middle name.

And in a new interview with OK! magazine, Ferne shared that the couple has opted to name their little one Finty Francis Haines-McCann.

Ferne said she chose Francis for her daughter's middle name, using the traditional male spelling, to honour a very special family member.

Explaining the sweet reason for her middle name, Ferne said: 'Francis is my grandad's name – it's a nod to Grandad Frank.'

Ferne has a daughter Sunday, five, from a previous relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins. Lorri also has a son named Noah, who the same age as Sunday with his ex-partner.