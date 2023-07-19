Ferne McCann gives interesting update about her newborn

Ferne McCann is sharing a sweet update about her newborn.

The former TOWIE star,31, has recently welcomed a baby girl into the world with her businessman fiancé Lorri Haines, 31,

As of now, Ferne has revealed the sweet meaning behind her newborn Finty's middle name.

And in a new interview with OK! magazine, Ferne shared that the couple has opted to name their little one Finty Francis Haines-McCann.

Ferne said she chose Francis for her daughter's middle name, using the traditional male spelling, to honour a very special family member.

Explaining the sweet reason for her middle name, Ferne said: 'Francis is my grandad's name – it's a nod to Grandad Frank.'

Ferne has a daughter Sunday, five, from a previous relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins. Lorri also has a son named Noah, who the same age as Sunday with his ex-partner.