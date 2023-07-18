Margot Robbie surprised by profound personal impact of playing 'Barbie'

In her latest role as Barbie, Margot Robbie experienced a transformative journey that delved deep into her own emotions.



During a conversation with USA Today Robbie, who also produced the film, revealed that she specifically sought out Gerwig and her partner, Noah Baumbach, to bring depth and dimension to the script.

Inspired by Gerwig's previous works such as "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," Robbie believed the filmmaker could offer a fresh and unexpected perspective to the Barbie story.

While Barbie has often faced criticism for promoting consumerism and unrealistic body ideals, the film explores the double standards faced by women and challenges preconceived notions about the doll. Gerwig's approach is to examine Barbie from all angles with compassion and a big heart.

The actress expressed astonishment at the profound conversations about life's meaning and true happiness that emerged during the filming process.



“I didn’t know this character was going to get down into my bones in this way,” Robbie says. “I just didn’t ever expect to have so many big, profound conversations about the meaning of life or what true happiness is. I mean, we joke about an existential crisis, but it all did become very existential.”

Reflecting on the character's existential exploration, Robbie revealed that the experience went beyond mere entertainment, leaving a lasting impact on her perspective.

