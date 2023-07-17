Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez decide to end their marriage

Months after their separation, Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have decided to end their marriage.

According to TMZ, Ariana and Dalton are heading towards divorce.

Citing sources privy to the matter, the publication reported that the couple has been separated since January this year.

It said the singer was not wearing her wedding ring at Wimbledon over the weekend where a handful of other Ariancelebrities including Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig were also spotted.

The report said that Grande and Dalton's divorce is on the cards after their efforts towards reconciliation failed.

They were reportedly having problems before December when Ariana started filming "Wicked".

TMZ reported the couple are still friends and have been talking to each other on the phone regularly.