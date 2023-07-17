K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans claim company is sabotaging Sakura

Fans think that Sakura is being held back by her company

Fans of the K-pop girl group Le Sserafim are claiming that their agency Source Music is sabotaging band member Sakura. They received criticism after the singer explained that she had been invited to a Louis Vuitton event.

She has previously donned several of their pieces and has even modelled for the luxury fashion house. Le Sserafim even attended Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Pre-Fall Fashion Show in Seoul as a group.

Sakura brought up her invitation to the Paris show and claimed that she had also missed out on other similar opportunities due to her packed schedule. Fans grew angry after the vlog was released, claiming the agency was causing the singer to miss out on global recognition.

One fan questioned if filming for a variety series was really as important as attending a luxurious fashion show: “so le sserafim had to film for leniverse that's why they declined louis vuitton's invitation for sakura...was the leniverse filming much more important than a global fashion show event in paris that they couldn't have adjusted the filming to a different day???”

Another fan added: “I am pretty sure any company would be given enough time to consider the invitation from such a big event and rearrange the schedule for their artist. So.. they're sabotaging her purposely.”

A third netizen claimed that Chaewon was similarly being held back: “When are you going to treat your artists right? chaewon and sakura are the most popular members but you’re not doing anything for them. just how many invitations and deals have you declined for them? TREAT THEM BETTER!”