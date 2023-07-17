Robert Downey Jr. joins Stanley Tucci for an Italian culinary experience

Over the weekend, Robert Downey Jr had the good fortune of receiving an invitation to dine at Stanley Tucci's residence. The 58-year-old star of the Iron Man franchise enjoyed an Italian culinary extravaganza at "Casa Tucci," indulging in a feast consisting of pasta and the delectable seafood dish known as cod alla livornese. This particular dish features cod immersed in a savory tomato sauce enriched with capers, kalamata olives, and garlic.

To capture the delightful experience, Downey Jr took to Instagram and shared a video showcasing Tucci's impressive culinary skills as he whipped up a storm in his kitchen. The clip also revealed moments of Downey Jr relishing the flavors of the meal, closing his eyes in sheer satisfaction. As a token of his appreciation, the actor affectionately kissed Tucci on the cheek after the delightful feast.

Not only did Downey Jr express his gratitude towards Tucci, but he also commended Tucci's wife, Felicity Blunt, who happens to be the sister of his co-star Emily Blunt. The Oppenheimer actor conveyed his appreciation in the caption accompanying the Instagram post, stating, "Dinner @ Casa Tucci - Truly a gem of a fella, & Felicity made me feel like family. Check out @stanleytucci in Searching for Italy."

