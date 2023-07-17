K-pop group IVE’s fans criticize company for neglecting Wonyoung

It was revealed that Wonyoung had gotten injured while filming a music video

Fans of the K-pop group IVE are calling out their company Starship Entertainment for neglecting group member Wonyoung. The matter began when it was revealed that she had gotten injured while filming the music video of their song I AM.

The idol had returned to the set to continue filming after receiving seven stitches. However, her company did not inform fans of her injury and they also tried to blur the scar left behind in videos and pictures. When it was revealed by the music video's director that she had been injured, fans grew upset and one Chinese fan even sent a protest truck to the agency.





The fan wrote: “[TRUCK AND ONLINE PROTEST]

Today marks the start of the truck protest to protect Jang Wonyoung's rights.

The truck will stay at Starship building from 9am to 5pm daily until the agency gives out an appropriate response.”

Meanwhile, other fans criticised them through social media, writing: “Did Starship request for the video about her injury to be taken down? Stop taking us for fools and making us trust you less,” while another added: “Although you don’t post anything about legal actions, you guys immediately delete anything that insults Starship. Just who’s management are you?”