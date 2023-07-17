Helen George makes first appearance since separating from partner

Helen George was seen sheltering herself from the rain in a rain jacket after her breakup

Helen Geroge looked gloomy as she made her first public appearance since separating from her long-term partner Jack Ashton. The duo initially met on the set of the series Call The Midwife where they played each other’s love interests.

The pair had reportedly "drifted apart" and finally decided to separate and go their own ways "some months ago." After spending seven years as a couple, they now co-parent two-year-old Lark as well as six-year-old Wren.

Helen could be seen sheltering herself from the rain in a rain jacket under which she donned red leggings and a matching zip-up top along with a cast on her leg. She could be seen holding a ball as she played with her dog in the stormy weather.

Discussing the split with The Mirror, Helen explained: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, a source added: “Helen and Jack's decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved, they have just grown apart as a couple. They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters.’