Britney Spears says her fans would call her 'meanest woman alive' after reading memoir

Britney Spears shared the "biggest challenge" she faced while penning her memoir titled The Woman in Me on social media.

The Hold Me Closer singer said her fans will even think she is the "meanest woman alive" on earth after reading her most awaited memoir in an Instagram post.

Talking about her Mexico vacation, the singer spilled how it healed all her wounds and how it awakened her “inner child” while also sharing a video from her trip.

“Salt heals all wounds!!!” she wrote, “I was in the ocean for hours yesterday!!! It’s funny we are all told that adults need to grow up!!!”

“The ocean always awakens my inner child and that’s the biggest challenge for me to keep as I wrote the book the woman in me!!! The world can make you bitter hard and cold!!!” Spears added.

“I’ve played with so many kids on this trip!!! This place is magic on all levels!!! After reading the book, most would probably say she should be the meanest woman alive after what she’s been through and that’s just it!!!

“I should be!!!” Spears continued. “I’m sorry but after all of it although it’s thin as hell I’ve learned make peace with it and in each given moment I’m in even though things may be completely wrong I surrender to silliness!!!”

The Princess of Pop went on to add how she doesn’t want to be a “self entitled person” who takes themselves too seriously.

“My life has not been easy but on the flip side I do know I’m loved!!!” Spears, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year, shared.

“And as I sweetly share, there actually 8 planets not 9!!! In conversation with you don’t let my childish tone confuse you for my truest blood character!!! Which 100 percent in 2 seconds if you (expletive) me off I can become the meanest woman alive!!!!

“Lol stay happy people life is too short!!! And it’s really ironic how the smallest planet went from pinky to (expletive)!!! PSSS are we all on earth right now y’all???” she concluded.