Arshad Warsi opens up about 'Welcome 3', calls it 'larger than life theatrical film'

Arshad Warsi was last seen in OTT web-series 'Asur'

Arshad Warsi has opened up about upcoming film Welcome 3.

According to Warsi, Welcome 3 is going to be a larger than life theatrical film. He also somehow confirmed the star cast of the film.

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor said: “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film which I will be a part of."

"It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people”, he stated.



Warsi, 55, also shared why he does not often work on the big screen. According to much has changed in the Indian cinema. Mostly superhero films are being made now, which, for him is bizarre concept, told Hindustan Times.

“The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now, all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre.”

“I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”