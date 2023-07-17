Sofia Vergara looks stunning as she enjoys fun-filled vacations

Sofia Vergara is on a travelling spree.

The Modern Family alum is currently enjoying a vacation with her friend in Italy.

Sofia has recently turned 51 as she celebrated her birthday in the most stunning way ever.

Sofia was a sight for sore eyes as she looked beautiful in a neon green tank top and long, blue, green and white patterned maxi skirt.



The America's Got Talent judge dined at the restaurant Conca del Sogno in Nerano on the Amalfi Coast.

She was accompanied by a friend who wore a maxi dress in the same colour as Sofia's tank top.

The Colombian beauty arrived at the restaurant that overlooks the ocean on the Amalfi coast via boat.

These latest snaps from her Italian getaway come as fans speculate on the state of her marriage after a comment Joe Manganiello, 46, left on her birthday.